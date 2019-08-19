Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Act Ii Management LP Upped Position by $975,000; International Business Machs C (IBM) Shares Rose While Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 9.24 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – CONFIRMS WILLINGNESS TO PROVIDE FOR RELEVANT REGULATOR TO BE A BENEFICIARY OF SKY NEWS BINDING COMMITMENTS IN SAME WAY AS SKY NEWS BOARD; 16/04/2018 – Thousands of Comcast Employees in Washington Will Help the Homeless on Comcast Cares Day; 18/04/2018 – Fox Rejected Higher Comcast Bid Due to Antitrust Concerns; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – FOX: WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT IN DUE COURSE AFTER COMCAST SKY BID; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 19/03/2018 – Mitch Rose Named Senior Vice President of Congressional and Federal Government Affairs, Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Rev $22.8B; 03/05/2018 – DSL Reports: Scoop: Charter Wireless Drops June 30, Mirrors Comcast Pricing; 22/05/2018 – EPIX to Launch on Comcast June 13th

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 83.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 27,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 5,399 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $762,000, down from 32,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $135. About 2.71 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 1.36% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Liability holds 0.72% or 5,280 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity reported 279,838 shares. Ipswich Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.65% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cambridge Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Group One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 7,782 shares. Macroview Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 261 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Lc has 10,344 shares. Towercrest Capital Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital owns 0.48% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 22,567 shares. Longer Invests Inc accumulated 16,920 shares. The Massachusetts-based Woodstock Corporation has invested 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Massachusetts Svcs Ma owns 11,480 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company holds 52,515 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “This Day In Market History: IBM Launches First PC – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Hot Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Arconic, IBM and Westrock – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.70 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 6,755 shares to 84,012 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitil Corp Com (NYSE:UTL).

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $120.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,625 shares to 10,245 shares, valued at $12.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 176,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,558 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).