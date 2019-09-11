Comcast New (CMCSA) Shareholder Act Ii Management LP Lifted Holding by $975,000; As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Share Price Declined, Qvt Financial LP Has Cut Its Stake by $659,016

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 6.40 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – Fox Rejected Higher Comcast Bid Due to Antitrust Concerns; 18/04/2018 – NBC News PR: Sunday @DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Bela and Martha Karolyi Break Their Silence with @SavannahGuthrie in “Silent No; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 25/04/2018 – Statement from 21st Century Fox regarding offer announcement made by Comcast Corporation for Sky Plc; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Culture Secretary Doesn’t Plan to Raise Concerns Over Comcast’s Sky Bid

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $108.25. About 593,385 shares traded or 4.75% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Management Lc reported 8,870 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability invested in 2.85M shares. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Morgan Stanley stated it has 51,603 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc owns 14,880 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Colony Group Ltd holds 25,341 shares. Bancshares owns 36,376 shares. Windacre Partnership Limited Company invested in 1.72 million shares or 10.38% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 6,500 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.07% or 98,000 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Jane Street Grp Lc owns 3,966 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Partners invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 7 were accumulated by Whittier.

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91 billion and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares to 16.84M shares, valued at $55.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fts International Inc by 349,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 768,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $68.46 million for 17.92 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,530 are owned by Regis Mgmt Ltd Llc. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 0.45% stake. Tru Com Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 120,769 shares. Moreover, Mairs Power Inc has 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 8,285 shares. California-based Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc has invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Westover Capital Ltd, Delaware-based fund reported 53,105 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Corp has 0.57% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 221,259 shares. Covington Mgmt has 4,783 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation accumulated 597,929 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Founders Capital Management Lc owns 12,545 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Lc invested 0.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Earnest Ptnrs Llc accumulated 204,045 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd Company invested in 1.94 million shares or 6.04% of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Northstar Gp invested 0.17% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

