Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Value Declined While Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Boosted Position; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Increases Position in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS)

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 373.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 21,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 27,238 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 5,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 3.60 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST- INTENDING TO MAKE FURTHER COMMITMENT NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR 5 YEARS, TO HELP ENSURE MEDIA PLURALITY IS SUSTAINED; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is said to include $2.5 billion break-up fee in Fox bid; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT $500 MILLION IN COST SYNERGIES WITH SKY DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHR; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing an all-cash bid for Fox assets; 30/03/2018 – Comcast Is a Bargain Even With Its Risks — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC; 15/03/2018 – C-SPAN to Visit Salem and Portland on March 21-23 in Partnership with Comcast

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 1.87 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,373 shares to 1,926 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Boston Research Mngmt has invested 1.76% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Loomis Sayles & LP holds 82,572 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B & Inc holds 524,691 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Van Strum And Towne holds 0.25% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 8,558 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 29,995 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment, a North Carolina-based fund reported 398,424 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd reported 53,539 shares. Moreover, Hbk Invests LP has 0.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 112,092 shares. Sheffield Asset Ltd Com owns 72,500 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Company holds 1.61% or 7.64M shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Comml Bank Incorporated holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 217,865 shares. Trustco Financial Bank Corp N Y invested in 0.47% or 10,540 shares. Global Thematic Ptnrs Limited Co holds 1.12M shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. At Natl Bank invested in 21,135 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Zuckerman Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 496,733 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Limited reported 0.54% stake. Karp Capital has invested 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Natl Ins Tx holds 0.8% or 136,975 shares. Fagan Associate Inc holds 1.31% or 27,667 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 0.88% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Pa holds 60,977 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. 8,690 are held by Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Corporation. Bb&T Limited Liability Co owns 0.44% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 409,701 shares. Nbt Bank N A reported 65,971 shares. Adirondack Trust Communications has 1.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smead Capital Mgmt has 3.83% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Financial Advantage Incorporated holds 65,821 shares or 5.21% of its portfolio. Barry Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 2.53% or 72,920 shares in its portfolio. Benin Management reported 1.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chevy Chase Tru has 1.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.20 million shares.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47M and $553.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,410 shares to 4,301 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.