Comcast New (CMCSA) Position Held by Westover Capital Advisors Llc; Omnicom Group (OMC) Shareholder Private Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted Its Stake

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 16,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,105 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT HAS SOLD OUT OF COMCAST CORP. AND BOUGHT A STAKE IN RUPERT MURDOCH’S 21ST CENTURY FOX INC – BLOOMBERG CITING; 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for; 31/03/2018 – Look for Value Even as Comcast Aims for Sky — Barron’s; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 – 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 17/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Industry-Leading Companies Including Comcast, Fing, Google, Inte; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 4th Update; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO ENGAGE W/ SKY COMMITTEE, SEEKS FUTURE RECOMMENDATION; 09/05/2018 – LATEST: Comcast preparing for mid-June bid for Twenty-First Century Fox assets, which could add $100B in debt to Comcast’s balance sheet; Comcast also willing to offer new deal protections

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 106.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,636 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 9,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.69. About 1.05M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,710 shares to 27,796 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,834 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Research And Management holds 46,539 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Assoc Limited Liability Com holds 0.19% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 31,093 shares. Pggm Invests holds 0.29% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 775,177 shares. 210,069 were reported by Victory Mgmt. Morgan Stanley accumulated 251,087 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 78,952 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 146 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund has 0.07% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 222,732 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc owns 289 shares. 46,563 are owned by First Merchants Corporation. Sigma Planning Corporation has 5,619 shares. Papp L Roy And Assoc holds 3,115 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Co invested in 0.07% or 3.67M shares. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.