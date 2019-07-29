Comcast New (CMCSA) Position Held by Welch & Forbes Llc; As Crown Holdings (CCK) Market Value Rose, Lonestar Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $4.32 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About 903,402 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 44,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 806,614 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.25 million, up from 762,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Comcast backs Sky bid with £23bn of loans; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS SKY HOLDERS TO GET ANY FINAL DIV UP TO 21.8P; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 – 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 27/03/2018 – Comcast Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 03/04/2018 – Matthew Keys: NBC News citing sources: Female shooter involved in YouTube HQ incident is dead; 20/04/2018 – Comcast, Charter partner for mobile services back-end software; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – CURRENT, FORMER MEMBERS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP SAID THEY HAD NEVER RECEIVED COMPLAINT ABOUT INAPPROPRIATE WORKPLACE BEHAVIOR BY LAUER

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.47 million for 10.27 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 3,700 shares. Nomura Asset stated it has 23,230 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested in 3,050 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Madison Inv Inc invested 0.6% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Nexus Investment has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company holds 206,429 shares. First Manhattan Company has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Acadian Asset reported 132 shares stake. Prudential Financial owns 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 7,785 shares. Cordasco Financial Network has 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership holds 14,253 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 266,247 shares. Citigroup reported 965,820 shares.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 7,499 shares to 216,402 shares, valued at $15.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,813 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).