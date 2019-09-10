Comcast New (CMCSA) Position Has Raised by Sterling Investment Management Inc; Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Value Declined While Utah Retirement Systems Increased by $549,192 Its Stake

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 13,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 241,696 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.20 million, up from 228,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 10.55 million shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 20/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PRESIDENT COLM KELLEHER SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – 2018-0410 – Name and Symbol Change – Morgan Resources Corp. (JH); 13/03/2018 – ICADE SA ICAD.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 84 EUROS; 31/05/2018 – Cricket-Morgan expects tough challenge from ‘hungry’ Australia; 04/05/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC MGNS.L – TRADING UPDATE FOR PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO DATE; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Equity Underwriting Revenue $421M; 07/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Had Ceconomy at Equalweight; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 26/03/2018 – Global Equity Offerings Rise 16% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC IS ACTING AS SOLE FINANCIAL ADVISOR & “PROVIDED A FAIRNESS OPINION” TO CIGNA BOARD

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 166.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 35,629 shares as the company's stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 57,034 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 21,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 16.38 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 76,451 shares to 4,900 shares, valued at $254,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 37,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,494 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,769 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Reliance Trust Communications Of Delaware reported 189,918 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 18,300 shares. West Family Invests stated it has 120,000 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. First Financial Bank Of Omaha reported 2.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 137,235 are owned by Rockshelter Capital Mgmt Limited. Sound Shore Inc Ct invested in 4.32M shares or 3.32% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.39% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). New England Rech And Mgmt Inc holds 6,646 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct accumulated 3.76% or 98,091 shares. Capital World Investors has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Md Sass Investors Inc holds 4.34% or 681,182 shares in its portfolio. Webster National Bank & Trust N A accumulated 0.04% or 6,894 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt Inc has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tower Bridge holds 0% or 166,565 shares.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,148 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Rothschild Company Asset Management Us Inc stated it has 627,117 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Raymond James And reported 585,278 shares. Bartlett Lc accumulated 4,284 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 4.51M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp owns 34,068 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Valueact Limited Partnership accumulated 12.17% or 26.23 million shares. Kiltearn Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2.55% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Nomura Hldg Inc has invested 0.14% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 2.67M shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd invested in 0.18% or 816,294 shares. Essex Services holds 0.08% or 6,158 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0.12% stake. Westwood Gru reported 1.28 million shares.