Comcast New (CMCSA) Position Has Lifted by Act Ii Management Lp; Joel Isaacson & Company Has Lifted Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding by $1.25 Million as Shares Rose

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 129.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 5,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 8,853 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 3,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $256.93. About 360,725 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 4.87 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox; 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 03/05/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: NBC News corrects Michael Cohen story: Feds have ‘pen-register,’ not wiretap; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda Margin 40.1%; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Dividend Adds Comcast; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards — Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud Service; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS ALSO COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN UK AND IS INTENDING TO GIVE A BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKING NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR FIVE YEARS

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Altria Stock: Give Me Dividends and Give Me Death – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Disney World’s Rival Is Ready for Halloween – Nasdaq” published on September 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 9, 2019 : CSCO, CY, CMCSA, COG, SBBP, LYFT, T, ELAN, WBA, PFE, HES, MS – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Verizon, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Comcast and McDonald’s – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Option Traders Making Bullish Bets On Comcast – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Ltd Liability Co reported 23,875 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Findlay Park Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.82% or 10.40 million shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 1.15 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Tru Co Of Vermont holds 0.42% or 120,769 shares. Cibc State Bank Usa accumulated 21,993 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.07% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 496,235 shares. 14.90 million were reported by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Co. Eagle Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 5.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.57% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 11.36M shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd holds 0.6% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 12,800 shares. 3G Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has 21.86% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 682,875 shares. Copeland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.57% or 205,490 shares in its portfolio. Mediatel Prtnrs holds 88.81% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5.82 million shares.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $120.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 10,000 shares to 90,310 shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,245 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 15,893 shares to 15,835 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,257 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS).