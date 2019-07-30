Comcast New (CMCSA) Position Has Increased by Westover Capital Advisors Llc; As Marchex (MCHX) Share Value Rose, Holder P-A-W Capital Lowered Its Stake

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 199,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.16. About 43,405 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 104.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.10% the S&P500.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 16,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,105 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 3.01 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast is planning an all-cash bid of $60 billion for most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time-Warner; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST AND NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE COMCAST ABILITY TO INCLUDE NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION IN NEW, EXISTING XFINITY PACKAGES; 27/04/2018 – NBC’s Brokaw cancels U.S. university speech after impropriety claims; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q EPS 66c; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is planning to make a $60 billion, all-cash offer in mid-June for some of Fox’s assets, sources have said; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.03 per share.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $463,564 activity.

More notable recent Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Baidu (BIDU) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marchex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on February 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Marchex (MCHX) Acquires Callcap for $35M – StreetInsider.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). S Squared Technology owns 850,854 shares. Caprock Gp has 0.05% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Rbf Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 109,379 shares. Lyon Street Capital Lc has 0.97% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 66,464 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Co reported 463,753 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 98,467 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 60,541 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 34,450 shares. Heartland Advsrs invested 0.31% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Concourse Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 138,744 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 146,657 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 16,500 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc invested 0.01% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NBC producing news shows for Quibi mobile TV service – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Comcast (CMCSA) Now – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CMCSA or RCI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 8, 2019 : GRFS, SM, MIK, SRC, ABEV, HBI, SYMC, GME, PRTY, CMCSA, VEON, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, Amazon, Bank of America, Citigroup, Comcast, Intel, Nokia, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Inc has 0.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 69,216 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability accumulated 7,682 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Buckhead Cap Management Lc has 3.34% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 264,046 shares. Burns J W Co Inc has invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Destination Wealth has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Archon Prns Ltd Liability holds 2.49% or 296,000 shares. Triangle Wealth Management holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 29,504 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 19.07 million shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.14M shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Company holds 252,132 shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 27,942 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability owns 1.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 7,466 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0.43% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 24,378 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 43,418 shares.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 39,742 shares to 33,288 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.