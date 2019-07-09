Comcast New (CMCSA) Position Has Increased by Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc; Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Price Declined While Matrix Asset Advisors Raised Position by $3.04 Million

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 37.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 57,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 208,688 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 151,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 5.82 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 89.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 106,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 10.97 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/03/2018 – COMCAST NAMES ROSE SVP, CONGRESSIONAL & FEDERAL GOVT AFFAIRS; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets (Video); 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn formal bid for Sky; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for Seniors, Parents and Children; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Comcast will also acquire 100 percent of U.K. satellite TV provider Sky as part of the deal, whose total value could top $100 billion; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast in talks with banks for financing for an all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox, which could displace…; 01/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Value Cuts PNC, Buys More Comcast

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. 845 shares were sold by Murdock Daniel C., worth $30,036 on Thursday, January 24.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.24M shares to 10,127 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 108,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,136 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock. Shares for $11.49M were sold by MERLO LARRY J. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821.

