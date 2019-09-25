Comcast New (CMCSA) Position Has Increased by Doliver Capital Advisors Inc; Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Has Decreased Stake by $301.59 Million

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 397.82 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.43B, down from 404.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $42.86. About 1.40M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 26/04/2018 – LODHA DEVELOPERS LIMITED -IPO GLOBAL CO-ORDINATORS ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CLSA INDIA, JM FINANCIAL, MORGAN STANLEY INDIA; 27/03/2018 – MICHELIN MICP.PA : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Actor Morgan Freeman accused of harassment: CNN; 03/05/2018 – blacq: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond: sources DUBA; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Tracy Morgan Brings Comedy to L.A. for “ln Stitches: A Night of Laughs” on April 27; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INOVALON HOLDINGS INC – MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, INC. IS PROVIDING FINANCING COMMITMENT FOR ACQUISITION AND WILL LEAD FINANCING

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 16,357 shares as the company's stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 68,064 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88 million, up from 51,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.73. About 4.33 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59M and $253.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 138,276 shares to 28,780 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

