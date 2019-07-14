Comcast New (CMCSA) Market Value Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Boosted Holding; Macquarie Infrastr Co (MIC) Holder Avenir Has Increased Holding

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (MIC) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 14,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,240 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, up from 146,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 459,418 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has risen 9.72% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE RESPONDS TO MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Hldrs to Vote Against the Re-Election of Board at Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Macquarie; 30/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Macquari; 27/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation and Certain Officers — MIC; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mic; 05/03/2018 Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Future Stars From Around the World Step Up to the Open Mic at Broadway Sessions!; 26/04/2018 – MIC AG M3BG.DE – EXTENDS APPOINTMENT OF ANDREAS EMPL TO MANAGEMENT BOARD UNTIL 2021

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 207.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 31,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,100 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 18.08 million shares traded or 0.09% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 26/04/2018 – WJHG-TV: BREAKING: NBC News is reporting Bill Cosby has been found guilty of sexual assault in his retrial. More details to…; 09/03/2018 – Daily Mail: EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 25/04/2018 – Comcast submitted a 22 billion pound ($31 billion) offer for pay-TV group Sky on Wednesday,; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SKY ALSO INTENDS TO GIVE SAME POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS CONDITIONAL UPON COMCAST OFFER BECOMING WHOLLY UNCONDITIONAL; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox: Group to Launch Later This Year; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – OFFER IS A PREMIUM OF APPROXIMATELY 13 PER CENT. TO CLOSING PRICE OF £11.05 PER SKY SHARE ON 26 FEBRUARY 2018, BEING LAST BUSINESS DAY BEFORE ANNOUNCEMENT OF COMCAST’S POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SKY; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 21/05/2018 – Consumers may love to hate their cable companies, but Comcast is betting its new retail stores with giant video screens and comfy couches will help strengthen its connection to customers; 12/03/2018 – Comcast Business VoiceEdge™ Adds Award-Winning One-Click Audio Conferencing App; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Makes GBP22 Bln Offer for Sky, Trumping Fox Bid

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 10,102 shares to 3,698 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 365,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 760,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. The insider Murdock Daniel C. sold 845 shares worth $30,036.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 52,879 shares to 470,129 shares, valued at $49.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 28,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4.

