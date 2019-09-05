Comcast New (CMCSA) Market Value Declined While Grisanti Capital Management Has Cut by $8.53 Million Its Holding; Dean Capital Management Has Decreased Its Innospec (IOSP) Holding by $1.54 Million; Shares Rose

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 59.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 218,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 145,923 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 364,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $45.52. About 21.13 million shares traded or 18.34% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox to Sell Unified Advertising Solutions; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS ALSO COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN UK AND IS INTENDING TO GIVE A BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKING NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR FIVE YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Seizes the Lead From Murdoch in the Race for Sky: DealBook Briefing; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/05/2018 – On Monday, CNBC reported Comcast would make a bid for Fox if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST BID IS SAID EXPECTED TO HAVE DEAL PROTECTIONS: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Houston; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 75.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 18,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 5,935 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 24,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.80% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $86.53. About 146,008 shares traded or 21.17% up from the average. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “ITC will review judge’s ruling Comcast violated a TiVo patent – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Expect 10% Upside For The Holdings of USMF – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ITC to review judge’s Comcast-TiVo patent ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oppenheimer turns bullish on Comcast catalysts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.97 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Fin Prns owns 251,298 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Atwood & Palmer holds 6,229 shares. Us Bancshares De invested 0.26% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). World Asset Management invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Friess Associates Limited Co reported 384,693 shares. Hilton Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.04% or 6,563 shares. Farmers Bank & Trust holds 0.53% or 24,262 shares in its portfolio. Stack Fin Mgmt invested in 1.84% or 383,348 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc has 96,682 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.54% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 171.71M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated owns 5.22M shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Com reported 1.2% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 475,461 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt North America has invested 2.51% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Yacktman Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.92% or 1.87 million shares in its portfolio.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 88,512 shares to 248,378 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00 million and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.