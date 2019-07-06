Comcast New (CMCSA) Market Valuation Rose While Junto Capital Management LP Lowered Stake; Bislett Management Has Cut Position in Yum Brands (YUM) by $1.98 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $110.24. About 1.15M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 725,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.07M, down from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 8.86 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Aware of the Press Release of Comcast Corp of May 23; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS ENGAGED WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE IN RESPECT OF ACQUISITION; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Bid Would Create `Huge Behemoth’ With $170 Billion Debt; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 325,132 shares to 530,706 shares, valued at $42.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. Shares for $10.21M were sold by COHEN DAVID L.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 14.43 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.00 million for 31.68 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $3.73 million activity. Shares for $259,808 were sold by Lowings Anthony. Domier Tanya L bought 2,652 shares worth $249,888. $1.32M worth of stock was sold by Creed Greg on Monday, February 11.