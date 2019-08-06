Comcast New (CMCSA) Market Valuation Declined While Gyroscope Capital Management Group Lifted Stake; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Garde Capital Trimmed Its Position by $904,875

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 89.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 106,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 226,877 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.61. About 17.24M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 03/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC News EXCLUSIVE: Feds had a wiretap up on Michael Cohen; details live now on @MSNBC; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING OFFER TO BUY FOX AFTER SPINOFF OF “NEW FOX”; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS PROVIDES UPDATE ON WORKPLACE INVESTIGATION; 21/04/2018 – Thousands Of Volunteers “Make Change Happen” Across Florida On Comcast Cares Day; 19/04/2018 – COMCAST LIKELY TO MAKE FORMAL SKY OFFER EARLY MAY: CNBC’S FABER; 11/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Paul Ryan will not seek re-election this fall, NBC News confirms; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 2,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,087 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 7,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $331.06. About 5.72M shares traded or 23.38% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/04/2018 – RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC – RYANAIR EXERCISES 25 BOEING-MAX-200 OPTIONS; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1’; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Arms maker Diehl calls for harmonised export rules in Europe; 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 23/04/2018 – ALOT TO RETROFIT BOEING 737NG WITH TOUGHWRITER DATA PRINTER; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST ENGINE ACCIDENT; 24/05/2018 – New Boeing 777 will have folding wings; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SERVICES GROWTH TO BE COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS – CONF CALL

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Universal Orlando Announces New Theme Park: Epic Universe – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Netflix Faces Content Shakeup As It Reports Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Comcast (CMCSA) Now – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “For Tesla, Facebook, and American Airlines, Nothing Is Simple – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : TMUS, ABEV, SYMC, SNAP, T, BSX, BX, HAL, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 71,153 shares to 8,847 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 13,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,841 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Asset reported 9,993 shares stake. Sigma Invest Counselors holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 12,367 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Pa accumulated 0.41% or 119,591 shares. Elm Lc has 0.33% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 11,794 shares. Adirondack has 0.24% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Kbc Grp Nv invested in 3.24M shares or 1.07% of the stock. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 30,498 shares in its portfolio. Bollard Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 42,175 shares. Modera Wealth Management Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lakeview Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% or 6,824 shares. Schroder Group Incorporated has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 191,163 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advsr Lc invested in 2.59% or 1.40 million shares. Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 2.26% or 29,895 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has 251,525 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.34 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $579.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 7,420 shares to 120,480 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 10,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMZN, GOOGL, BA, NIO – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “The Best Offense May Be Great Defense Stocks: 5 Top Picks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.