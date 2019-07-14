Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding Upped by Act Ii Management Lp; Cibc Asset Management Holding in Csx (CSX) Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 14.42M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – CO, COMCAST & COX CREATING A NEW DIVISION WITHIN NCC MEDIA; 21/05/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners; 25/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: US media giant Comcast has announced a £22 billion rival bid for Sky in a move that threatens Rupert Murdoch’s; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST – LAUNCHING NEW INTERNET SERVICE FOR SPEEDS UP TO 1 GB-PER-SECOND TO RESIDENTIAL & BUSINESS CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT GREATER HOUSTON AREA

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 4,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,770 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 126,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $78.58. About 3.34M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $120.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 176,450 shares to 414,558 shares, valued at $933,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,245 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 79,731 shares to 266,716 shares, valued at $23.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 7,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,850 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $922.45M for 17.23 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

