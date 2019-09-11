Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding Raised by Sheffield Asset Management Llc; As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Value Rose, Intersect Capital Upped Stake by $456,165

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 44.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 72,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 50,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.18. About 5.41 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation as Comcast makes offer; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: No Final Decision Has Been Made on Offer for Fox; 31/03/2018 – Look for Value Even as Comcast Aims for Sky — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Early headlines: Iran, Comcast’s fire power, earnings and M&A; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 03/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: BREAKING: NBC News corrects its story, says Michael Cohen was NOT actually wiretapped; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Is Comcast Going to Crash Dinsey’s Deal With Fox?: DealBook Briefing; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $117.79. About 1.95 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Management Ltd Liability Company holds 1.14% or 179,448 shares in its portfolio. Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Choate Inv invested in 0.07% or 29,436 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Lc has 0.08% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 43,418 shares. Tradition Management Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 11,410 shares. Anchor has invested 0.44% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 10,365 shares. Nordea Invest, Sweden-based fund reported 17.27 million shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability invested in 507 shares or 0% of the stock. 56,195 were accumulated by Aviance Capital Partners Limited. Gradient Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Guinness Asset Mngmt invested 1.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). D E Shaw & Inc owns 655,323 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Nomura Holdings holds 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 68,611 shares. Citizens And Northern Corp has 30,675 shares.

