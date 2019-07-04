Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding Lifted by Sterling Investment Management Inc; As Argan (AGX) Market Value Rose, Dean Investment Associates Cut Its Position

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 22,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,605 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, down from 125,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $631.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 42,568 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 166.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 35,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,034 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 21,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 8.34M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its bid for British broadcaster Sky; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – CREDIT AGREEMENTS ENTERED IN CONNECTION WITH ALL-CASH OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SKY PLC; 25/04/2018 – Comcast said it will continue to engage with the Sky’s independent directors with a view to obtaining a recommendation for its deal; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CHARTER, COMCAST AND COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL ADVANCED ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Superbowl; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRAD; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Announces a Firm Superior Cash Offer for Sky plc; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity.

