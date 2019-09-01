Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding Held by Lakewood Capital Management Lp; As Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Share Price Rose, Autonomy Capital LP Has Upped by $500,000 Its Holding

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 370,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 6.32M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.62M, up from 5.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 – 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA HAS $100M SERIES D FINANCING LED BY COMCAST VENTURES; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 06/03/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Most Customers from Maine Through Virginia; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net $3.12B; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation as Comcast makes offer; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda $5.415B; 06/04/2018 – Comcast Teams Up With Chicago Cubs On Multi-Year Technology And Marketing Partnership; 27/04/2018 – NBC’s Brokaw cancels U.S. university speech after impropriety claims

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80M, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.66% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 295,671 shares traded or 125.53% up from the average. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500.

More notable recent IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Senate Democrats push bill that would get the IRS directly into offering free online tax filing – MarketWatch” on April 15, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “NYSE-owner ICE beats profit view on growth in transaction, data units – Reuters” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FTI Consulting Enhances Global Risk & Investigations Practice with the Appointment of Former IRS Special Agent – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Crypto Tax Avoiders Face IRS Roulette: Fess Up or Try Hiding – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “People complain about waiting 3 hours on IRS hotline â€” how to get answers for free – MarketWatch” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 16,180 shares. Private Cap invested in 2.47% or 203,878 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0.31% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Donaldson holds 0.4% or 113,021 shares. Cleararc Inc holds 109,596 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Southpoint Capital LP holds 4.60M shares or 7.8% of its portfolio. Windward Capital Mgmt Company Ca holds 1.62% or 317,079 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company has 2.48 million shares. Assetmark has 15,677 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 9,190 shares. Choate Invest accumulated 0.07% or 29,436 shares. 213,566 are held by Valueworks Limited Liability Company. The South Carolina-based South State Corp has invested 0.7% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Comml Bank stated it has 0.28% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Telos Cap Mngmt holds 1.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 91,361 shares.