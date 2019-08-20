Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding Has Upped by Pitcairn Company; As Mcdonald’s (MCD) Market Value Rose, Eagle Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $5.54 Million

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 10,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 55,489 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 44,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 5.24 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Booking, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn formal bid for Sky; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID MORE ABOUT CONTENT THAN DISTRIBUTION; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECT COMCAST TO FACE REGULATORY SCRUTINY ON SKY BID; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Chilkoot Cafe gets Olympic boost from national Comcast commercial featuring Jessie Diggins; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be All Cash; 02/04/2018 – Elwyn Empowers Nationwide Technology Network with Comcast Business Ethernet, Internet and Phone; 27/04/2018 – Ofcom must see Comcast’s Sky bid, says ex-BBC chair Grade

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 29,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 596,516 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.28M, up from 567,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $219.57. About 749,413 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 15,494 shares to 7,908 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,504 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Hartford Fin Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.61% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi stated it has 2.41% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Colrain Cap Lc holds 117,190 shares. 2.13 million are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora reported 5,779 shares. Horizon Inv Ser Limited Liability owns 128,232 shares. Fil Limited has 1.84M shares. North Star owns 60,019 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Southpoint Advisors Lp has invested 7.8% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). At Bank & Trust reported 21,135 shares. Motco holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 149,761 shares. Central Savings Bank And invested in 107,401 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Antipodean Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.7% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The United Kingdom-based Uss Invest Mngmt Limited has invested 2.79% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Levin Strategies Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 45,479 shares.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can WWE’s NXT Body Slam the Company’s New Rival? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Comcast expands Internet Essentials to more low-income households – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Universal cancels release of ‘The Hunt’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Universal’s ‘Good Boys’ Is Doing Great Business At Box Office – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Universal Orlando Announces New Theme Park: Epic Universe – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Milestone Grp Inc invested in 1,278 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hutchinson Cap Ca, California-based fund reported 1,080 shares. Scotia Capital holds 0.32% or 131,878 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Inc has 7,761 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Gardner Russo And Gardner holds 2,970 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 1,847 shares. Financial Counselors holds 0.86% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 106,593 shares. Assetmark reported 0.01% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Aviance Cap Prns Limited Company holds 3,322 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Triangle Wealth Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,694 shares. S&Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,777 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited stated it has 15,189 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 3,507 are held by Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Schnieders Capital Llc stated it has 0.78% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 243,481 shares to 513,065 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 174,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 889,617 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).