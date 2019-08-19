Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding Has Boosted by Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shareholder Polen Capital Management Lowered Position by $203.60 Million

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.76 million, down from 7.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $168.6. About 336,741 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 2, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 11,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.08 million, up from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 4.23M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages of preparing’ Fox bid; 25/04/2018 – Sky PLC Response to all-cash offer by Comcast; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is also diversifying into other areas including health care; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast in talks with banks for financing for an all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox, which could displace…; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City lnnovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 13/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Trump doc says Trump bodyguard, lawyer ‘raided’ his office, took medical files; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECTED SYNERGIES FROM SKY DEAL ARE ABOUT $300 MLN OF EXPENSE SIDE, $200 MLN OF REVENUE SYNERGIES – EARNINGS CALL

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akcea Therapeutics Inc by 25,000 shares to 50,286 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 187,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 684,264 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Comcast, Ecolab, General Dynamics, Illinois Tool Works and O’Reilly Automotive – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ITC to review judge’s Comcast-TiVo patent ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comcast Advertising appoints Joel Armijo as CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Universal Orlando Announces New Theme Park: Epic Universe – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: SU, OKE, SYF, HSY, CMCSA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Com Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.74M shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.26% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab accumulated 17.27M shares. Beacon Finance Grp holds 14,572 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Asset Management Inc reported 303,923 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Girard Prtnrs Limited invested in 0.25% or 34,060 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 573,917 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Cordasco Financial Ntwk has invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Primecap Mgmt Ca owns 2.72 million shares. First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Trust invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd invested 0.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Walter & Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv holds 92,278 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 49.72M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 878,656 shares.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 3,776 shares to 10,580 shares, valued at $861,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Relx Plc by 34,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “As ADP Nonfarms Roll Out, Itâ€™s All Eyes on the FED – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Voya Financial Announces Agreement With ADP to Provide Integrated Employee Benefits Solutions – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting ADP Put And Call Options For September 13th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D reported 4,157 shares. First Personal Fincl Services invested in 553 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Roffman Miller Associate Pa holds 205,623 shares or 3.74% of its portfolio. Chilton Investment Limited Liability Company owns 42,413 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Fragasso Group Inc Incorporated Inc reported 0.27% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 113,301 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One Co holds 210,015 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability holds 267,675 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc holds 0.35% or 2.19M shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bp Pcl owns 0.29% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 46,000 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Pitcairn Comm holds 0.04% or 2,366 shares in its portfolio. Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 1.24% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Ubs Oconnor Llc owns 180,000 shares.