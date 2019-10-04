Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Waddell & Reed Financial Has Upped Its Holding by $108.26 Million; First Republic Investment Management Stake in Whirlpool (WHR) Has Lifted by $1.97 Million as Share Price Rose

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 87.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 2.58M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 5.52M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $233.39M, up from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 9.96 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Urges Rupert Murdoch to Engage With Comcast on Potential Deal — Letter; 09/03/2018 – Sharenet: Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 25/04/2018 – Comcast said it will continue to engage with the Sky’s independent directors with a view to obtaining a recommendation for its deal; 10/05/2018 – Comcast plans break fee in new Fox offer; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City lnnovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 21/05/2018 – Britain’s government says it does not intend to refer Comcast’s $30.7 billion takeover offer for Sky to competition authorities; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis to Lead NCC Media as Pres and CEO; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 34.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 13,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The hedge fund held 53,797 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.66 million, up from 39,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $155.4. About 482,197 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS 4.5% QTR DIV INCREASE; 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Whirlpool of India Ltd; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 10/04/2018 – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN WHIRLPOOL CORP AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Associated Banc invested 1.66% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Natixis Advsr LP has 0.71% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 2.05 million shares. 1.26M are held by Williams Jones & Associate Lc. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct has invested 3.28% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Gradient Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.56% stake. Ally Fin reported 0.25% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 5.27% or 18.76M shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.43% stake. Redmond Asset Lc invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Icon Advisers Inc Com holds 0.08% or 19,250 shares. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.61% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Advisory Serv Lc accumulated 49,594 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hanson Mcclain accumulated 23,835 shares. Curbstone Mngmt reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 114,602 shares to 332,490 shares, valued at $21.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 259,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,526 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,231 shares. Ipswich Inv Inc holds 1,930 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hartline Inv has 4,053 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 944,496 shares. Cibc World Incorporated holds 21,146 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 111,463 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 2.34 million shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.24% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 72,079 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.04% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Huntington Bancshares holds 7,044 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.03% or 31,104 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L reported 0.24% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.02% or 16,731 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 3,937 shares stake.

