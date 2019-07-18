Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Van Hulzen Asset Management Lowered Holding; Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Trimmed Holding by $2.81 Million as Market Value Rose

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 95.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 157,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,714 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 164,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 4.00 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS ENGAGED WITH SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE IN RESPECT OF ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EU REGULATORS ON SKY: ROBERTS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Expects to Buy Back at Least $5B Class A Common During 2018; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Share Repurchases $1.5B; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 – 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q OPER CASH FLOW $5.5B; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Capital Expenditures $2B; 21/05/2018 – U.K. MINDED NOT TO ISSUE EIN ON COMCAST BID FOR SKY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT 25-DAY PHASE 1 ANTITRUST REVIEW FOR SKY

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 18,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 781,666 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.80M, down from 799,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $172.02. About 440,520 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 05/24/2019: ADSK, SMI, HPQ, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Autodesk: Ditch This High-Flying Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Autodesk Stock Gained 15% in January – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Autodesk (ADSK) Down 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 130.32 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Capital Limited Company holds 160 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 17,983 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company accumulated 39,462 shares. Maplelane Lc has invested 0.33% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 662 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 62 shares. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Commerce Ltd Liability Corp has 1.31% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 788,435 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 38,890 shares. Heritage Wealth stated it has 1,110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Veritable Lp has 0.03% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 8,668 shares. Montag A Associates Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,550 shares. Westwood Holdings Grp Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 30 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has invested 3.25% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 206,600 shares to 5.27M shares, valued at $442.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 3.70 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp has 6,044 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Greenleaf holds 0.06% or 89,111 shares in its portfolio. Chem Comml Bank owns 22,089 shares. Yorktown Rech Inc accumulated 8,000 shares. Granite Invest Ltd Liability Company has 6,380 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nomura Hldgs reported 68,611 shares stake. Bangor Bankshares has 0.09% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 12,166 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) owns 1.32% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 76,505 shares. Provise Mngmt Group Ltd reported 1.13% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bell Bank stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 106,884 were reported by Convergence Prns Ltd Company. Landscape Cap Mgmt Lc reported 13,937 shares. Putnam Fl Investment owns 570,250 shares. Vontobel Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1.55 million shares. 53,105 are owned by Westover Advsr Limited Company.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was sold by Murdock Daniel C. on Thursday, January 24.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix Stock Might Have Plenty of Upside Ahead Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Set to Establish Dedicated Production Hub Near London – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Comcast (CMCSA) – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bull Of The Day: Harmonic (HLIT) – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 07/10: (HLIT) (NIO) (MDR) (TMUS) (AAL) (CMCSA) (LEVI) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.