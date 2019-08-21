Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Increased Stake; Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Market Valuation Rose While Alpha Cubed Investments Has Cut Position by $683,910

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 423,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 6.21M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.11M, up from 5.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 15.76 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 18/04/2018 – Fox Rejected Higher Comcast Bid Due to Antitrust Concerns; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DECLINES TO COMMENT ON WHETHER STILL INTERESTED IN FOX; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Expects to Buy Back at Least $5B Class A Common During 2018; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 — 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 25/04/2018 – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 05/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Djibouti grounded all U.S. military flights Wednesday at a base crucial to the U.S. fight against; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO HAVE SAFEGUARDS ON SKY NEWS’ EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 07/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE TOMORROW: White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro joins @MeetThePress with @ChuckTodd

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 317,120 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.34M, down from 329,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 2.28 million shares traded or 20.92% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 15/05/2018 – BHP Says Soaring Oil and Trump Tax Cuts Mean More Shale Buyers; 17/04/2018 – NICKEL ENTERING PROLONGED PERIOD OF UNDERSUPPLY: BHP’S HAEGEL; 06/05/2018 – BHP SEES STEEL MARGINS AT ABOUT TWO-THIRDS OF 2017 LEVELS; 03/05/2018 – BP SAID TO HIRE MS AS IT CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR SOME BHP ASSETS; 04/04/2018 – BHP UNION SEES GOOD PROSPECTS FOR WAGE DEAL AT GIANT CHILE MINE; 08/05/2018 – Chile copper output up 18.9 pct in first quarter 2018 -Cochilco; 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale `Coming Weeks or Months’; 18/04/2018 – BHP LOWERS FY18 IRON ORE OUTPUT GUIDANCE TO 236M-238M TONS; 06/04/2018 – BHP MINERALS AMERICAS UNIT HEAD MALCHUK SPEAKING IN CHILE; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex seeking allies for deepwater blocks won in auction -CEO

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 15,887 shares to 46,011 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 24,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 1.30M shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $14.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,038 shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel reported 2.33% stake. Columbia Asset Mgmt has 16,814 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest holds 0.65% or 398,424 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 6,824 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 17.27 million shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Com Incorporated has invested 0.89% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lodestar Counsel Limited Com Il stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Prudential Financial owns 8.77M shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 0.15% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Athena Capital Advisors Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,958 shares. Wright Invsts Serv Incorporated holds 3.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 190,498 shares. Associated Banc reported 698,753 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West holds 362,450 shares. Valley Advisers Inc accumulated 104,359 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Assocs Llc has invested 0.49% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).