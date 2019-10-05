Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Tower Research Capital Trc Lowered Holding by $3.19 Million as Market Value Declined; Blue Chip Partners Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed by $444,885 as Share Value Rose

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 3,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 131,554 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.62M, down from 134,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 96.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 75,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 2,993 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $126,000, down from 78,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 12.54M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – SKY NOTES U.K. GOVT ANNOUNCEMENT ON OFFER FROM COMCAST; 21/05/2018 – UK likely to clear way for Comcast to bid for Sky; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN PANDORA MEDIA; 21/04/2018 – Thousands Of Volunteers “Make Change Happen” Across Florida On Comcast Cares Day; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is planning to make a $60 billion, all-cash offer in mid-June for some of Fox’s assets, sources have said; 08/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Comcast Is in a Really Difficult Position (Video); 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CHARTER WIRELESS PARTNERSHIP WILL HELP DEFRAY COSTS; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Dividend of 19c; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vestor Limited Liability Company stated it has 204,659 shares or 4.84% of all its holdings. S Muoio Company Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 10,443 shares. Madison Investment holds 0.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 281,224 shares. Intrust National Bank Na invested in 76,324 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 3.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amg Natl Trust Bancorporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sigma Inv Counselors Inc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 67,676 shares. Kistler has invested 0.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division holds 2.66% or 139,161 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman Associates Inc holds 1.65% or 70,198 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Management North America has invested 4.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 7,380 are owned by Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Blackrock Inc accumulated 505.72M shares. Moreover, Scge Management Limited Partnership has 5.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.7% or 5,913 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $446.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,488 shares to 88,467 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 3,896 shares to 3,968 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 8,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.71 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.62M were reported by Regions Corp. Hilton Capital Management Ltd accumulated 257,899 shares or 1.49% of the stock. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 1.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Financial Counselors has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cna Financial Corporation stated it has 150,000 shares. 20,345 are owned by Atlas Browninc. Wealth Architects Lc holds 0.08% or 5,971 shares. 6,030 are owned by Global Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership. First Merchants has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Comerica Retail Bank has 0.36% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.00 million shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 852,433 shares. Hexavest has 3.08 million shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 212,518 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.