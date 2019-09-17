Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Has Lifted Stake; Goldentree Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Huntsman (HUN)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 600,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The hedge fund held 1.86 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.03 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.58. About 2.64 million shares traded or 9.00% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/04/2018 – Affiliate of Sun Capital Completes $350 Million Sale of Demilec to Huntsman Corporation; 14/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S SR DEBT RATING RAISED TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Bill; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Net $274M; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Adds Validus, Exits Huntsman, Cuts Time Warner: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 12/03/2018 – Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to Its Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC FOR $350M IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 12,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 71,951 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06 million, up from 59,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 7.93 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda $5.415B; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Comcast and Charter Announce Mobile Operating Platform Partnership; 20/03/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Enterprise Internet of Things Service Announces New Customers; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 03/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: Sources tell NBC News that federal authorities obtained a warrant to wiretap former Trump attorney Michael; 08/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Comcast Is in a Really Difficult Position (Video); 23/05/2018 – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 bln offer for Fox; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HUN shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 162.04 million shares or 2.13% less from 165.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Management Gru Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 1,730 shares. Icon Advisers Communications stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Co owns 69,419 shares. California-based First Wilshire Secs has invested 1.72% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Next Finance Gru Inc stated it has 94,513 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Co holds 0% or 85,370 shares. Smith Graham Invest Advisors LP stated it has 239,720 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 390,974 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 2.59 million shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd, Colorado-based fund reported 14,225 shares. Grp One Trading LP stated it has 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 18,936 shares. First Mercantile accumulated 7,090 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Asset Management Incorporated holds 18,810 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,492 shares to 15,364 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,975 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (RDVY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.59% or 31,558 shares. 3.66M were reported by Tpg Gp (Sbs) Advsr. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 1.04 million shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Partnership holds 0.97% or 687,788 shares in its portfolio. Palestra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4.49M shares. Carderock Capital Mgmt owns 1.98% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 124,316 shares. Moreover, Bangor Natl Bank has 0.09% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 11,808 shares. Albert D Mason holds 0.84% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 26,347 shares. Alps Advisors has 0.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). James Inv Research holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 2,556 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 695,740 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Ghp Advsr Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 70,167 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Inc has invested 1.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc owns 15,408 shares.

