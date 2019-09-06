Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Strategic Global Advisors Cut Its Stake as Stock Declined; Bunge Limited (BG) Holder Harvest Capital Strategies Upped Its Stake by $919,497

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $55.91. About 402,545 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge Moves Closer to Hiving Off Brazil Sugar-Milling Business; 01/04/2018 – Bus World (PH): Bunge struggles to sell sugar trading operation; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES FY CAPEX ABOUT $700M; 02/05/2018 – CHINA BUYING SOY FROM BRAZIL, CANADA RATHER THAN U.S.: BUNGE; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: UNDERLYING MARGINS HAVE CHANGED FROM A YEAR AGO; 29/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 29; 09/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 9; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN SCOTTSDALE, AZ; 25/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 70.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 13,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 5,730 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229,000, down from 19,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.43. About 8.60M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 17/05/2018 – Comcast Class A Favored by 16 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Clears Way for Comcast’s Sky Bid as Race Tightens With Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda Margin 40.1%; 18/04/2018 – More Than 40 Boys & Girls Clubs Nationwide To Benefit From 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 08/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Comcast Is in a Really Difficult Position (Video); 25/04/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Statement regarding Comcast announcement for Sky

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Comml Bank holds 0% or 8,178 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 100 shares. Blair William Co Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,843 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd invested in 0.26% or 11,554 shares. 7,493 are owned by Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company. 1.33M were accumulated by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Sei Investments Company accumulated 169,181 shares. Atlanta Cap L L C reported 35,000 shares. Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability Corp has 2.95% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 8,235 were accumulated by Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Alyeska Gru Limited Partnership owns 150,000 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Whitebox Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 639,133 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 16,605 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 50,100 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.19% or 86,566 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12.93 million activity. Shares for $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. 160,000 shares were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO, worth $8.16 million on Thursday, May 23. The insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million. The insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $71.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,849 shares to 28,151 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Green Plains Partners Lp.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BG Staffing to Present at the 2019 Gateway Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “When Comcast Stock Hits $45 Youâ€™ll Wish Youâ€™d Bought It Sooner – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alibaba, Dillard’s, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and Comcast highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ITC to review judge’s Comcast-TiVo patent ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 15.27 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,970 shares. Moreover, Northstar Group Inc has 0.17% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 92,664 are held by Brighton Jones Ltd. The Texas-based Fayez Sarofim And has invested 1.61% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 46,723 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce stated it has 66.07 million shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. 82,447 were accumulated by Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corp. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 41,356 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.41% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Conning has 0.15% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 6,824 are held by Lakeview Cap Partners Llc. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.79% or 363,387 shares. Rampart Limited Company stated it has 92,502 shares. Reaves W H And Incorporated stated it has 1.56M shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.34% or 74,547 shares in its portfolio.