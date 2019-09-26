Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Position by $35.70 Million; Longfellow Investment Management Company Has Decreased Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Stake by $552,534; Market Valuation Declined

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 72.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc sold 5,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,083 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213,000, down from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $97.01. About 469,204 shares traded or 14.37% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 18.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 850,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.75 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.55 million, down from 4.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 13.33M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/03/2018 – WSMV-TV, Nashville: BREAKING: NBC News reporting 3 injured, including the gunman, in the Maryland school shooting; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – WERE UNABLE TO ESTABLISH ANY THAT OF THOSE INTERVIEWED KNEW THAT LAUER HAD ENGAGED IN SEXUAL ACTIVITY WITH OTHER EMPLOYEES; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 09/05/2018 – FOX: UK REVIEW OF COMCAST BID FOR SKY CCOULD TAKE MONTHS; 12/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: NBC News is reporting six people injured, one dead in Paris knife attack; suspect shot dead by police; 25/04/2018 – Statement from 21st Century Fox regarding offer announcement made by Comcast Corporation for Sky Plc; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been focusing on its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $117.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) by 28,550 shares to 140,725 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.12 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.74 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

