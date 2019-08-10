Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Sheffield Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake by $869,700 as Market Valuation Declined; Long Pond Capital LP Has Decreased Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $105.32 Million as Stock Price Rose

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 13.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72 million, down from 14.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 9.14 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 44.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 72,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 50,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis to Lead NCC Media as Pres and CEO; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox quit Comcast talks over break fee; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – CONFIRMS WILLINGNESS TO PROVIDE FOR RELEVANT REGULATOR TO BE A BENEFICIARY OF SKY NEWS BINDING COMMITMENTS IN SAME WAY AS SKY NEWS BOARD; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING COMPOSITION TO CONTINUE SHIFT TOWARDS CONNECTIVITY-DRIVEN BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING – EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – Sky pulls support for Murdoch bid as Comcast confirms offer; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO ENGAGE W/ SKY COMMITTEE, SEEKS FUTURE RECOMMENDATION; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Makes GBP22 Bln Offer for Sky, Trumping Fox Bid

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Financial Advisory holds 150 shares. Northpointe Cap Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 80,013 shares. Richard Bernstein Llc has 0.22% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 297,250 were accumulated by Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Co. 3.09 million are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. First Fiduciary Counsel Incorporated invested in 2.33% or 314,760 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.58% or 3.17M shares. First Mercantile Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 8,491 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.39% or 753,992 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested in 189,918 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Tdam Usa holds 0.27% or 93,901 shares in its portfolio. 210,000 are held by Cna Financial. Motco holds 0.6% or 149,761 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Pitcairn Co owns 55,489 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 441,259 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 57,459 shares. Md Sass has 3.27% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 2.36 million shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 32,762 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Monarch Alternative Capital LP invested in 0.64% or 1.05 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% stake. First Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel reported 2.31 million shares or 2% of all its holdings. Kwmg Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.07% or 86,237 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). River Road Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 2.96 million shares. Parkside Savings Bank And invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 146,774 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $36.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).