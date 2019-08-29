Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $454,896; Grainger W W (GWW) Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Has Lowered Its Position

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 11,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 794,084 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.75M, down from 805,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 9.68M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – SAYS HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Aware of the Press Release of Comcast Corp of May 23; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing a ‘superior’ all-cash bid for Fox assets; 27/04/2018 – Ofcom must see Comcast’s Sky bid, says ex-BBC chair Grade; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast And Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis To Lead NCC Media As President And CEO; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s $30.7 Billion Sky Offer Sets Up a Battle With Fox (Video); 25/04/2018 – Comcast/Sky: outfoxed

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 83.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 115,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 22,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81M, down from 137,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $268.38. About 247,864 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 36,164 shares to 139,125 shares, valued at $11.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 28,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.40 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 EPS, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.03 million for 14.94 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

