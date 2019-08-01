Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Palestra Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Shares Rose While Raffles Associates LP Decreased Holding by $483,240

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 719,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.16M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.26M, down from 3.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 14.36M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 06/03/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Most Customers from Maine Through Virginia; 14/05/2018 – Comcast Cable Communications, LLC vs Rovi Guides, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/14/2018; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is planning to make a $60 billion, all-cash offer in mid-June for some of Fox’s assets, sources have said; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Unconcerned About Regulatory Risk of Closing a Comcast-Fox Deal — Letter; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 NBCUNIVERSAL CAPEX TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE, DRIVEN BY INVESTMENT IN THEME PARKS – SLIDES; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 – 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 02/05/2018 – Sky is currently the subject of a bidding war between Fox and Comcast

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.95. About 138,721 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.20 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 308,035 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $233.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

