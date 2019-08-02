Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Boosted Stake; Phocas Financial Lowered Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 2,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 15,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 17,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.85. About 115,946 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 192,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 931,042 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.22 million, up from 738,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $42.44. About 2.75M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q REV. $22.8B, EST. $22.74B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – Consumers may love to hate their cable companies, but Comcast is betting its new retail stores with giant video screens and comfy couches will help strengthen its connection to customers; 25/04/2018 – Comcast To Establish Sky News Bd, Intends to Commit That for 10 Years; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECT COMCAST TO FACE REGULATORY SCRUTINY ON SKY BID; 13/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 25/04/2018 – Comcast confirms $31 bln bid for Sky, sparking battle with Fox; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust Trust holds 0.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 13,001 shares. Van Strum & Towne Inc holds 0.25% or 8,558 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone Capital reported 21,811 shares. King Luther Capital holds 99,697 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Com invested 0.42% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability has 45,408 shares. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 0% or 1.43 million shares. Denali Lc invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Clean Yield Grp holds 629 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.17% or 12,347 shares. Sageworth Trust Company reported 91 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clark Mngmt Gp Inc has 1.62% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.70 million shares. Qs Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.64% or 131,994 shares in its portfolio.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 355,597 shares to 703,145 shares, valued at $24.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 134,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,830 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Howe & Rusling Inc has invested 0% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Bartlett Llc stated it has 485 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 188,686 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi has 195,000 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested 0.01% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Da Davidson Communication invested in 0.01% or 1,523 shares. Asset One Communication Limited accumulated 0.41% or 381,225 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 267 shares. Blackrock invested in 16.02 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tower Research Limited Com (Trc) holds 0.05% or 3,742 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Fred Alger Mgmt Inc owns 14,570 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Parametric has invested 0.06% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 105,000 shares. 79,756 are owned by Aperio Grp Limited Liability.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) by 155,135 shares to 701,712 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. by 59,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,218 shares, and has risen its stake in One Main Holdings.