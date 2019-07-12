Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Lifted Its Stake; Ancient Art LP Has Lowered Holding in Zillow Group (Z) by $2.97 Million

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.33. About 69,585 shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 29.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 21/03/2018 – Zillow at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Z); 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill desk with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 12/04/2018 – Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Selected to Partner with Zillow Instant Offers™ Expansion to Las Vegas; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Serve in Advisory Role for Two Years to Ensure Smooth Transition; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Rev $299.9M; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 207.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 31,100 shares as the company's stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,100 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.09. About 691,976 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500.

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $549.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $88.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 279,225 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Limited Liability. Wunderlich Managemnt accumulated 52,665 shares. Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp owns 13,501 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc invested in 0.3% or 8.03 million shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tiemann Invest Ltd Liability Co owns 9,000 shares. Proffitt Goodson Incorporated holds 0% or 65 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Com invested in 0% or 5,924 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Com has invested 0.74% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bb&T reported 566,667 shares. Asset Management One Co Limited invested in 0.53% or 2.47 million shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Incorporated accumulated 59,573 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 490,144 shares. Bbr Prns Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Triangle Wealth Management has invested 0.62% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 211,256 shares to 73,244 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (Prn).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. The insider COHEN DAVID L sold 275,746 shares worth $10.21M.