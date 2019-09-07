Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Raised Stake; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Wellington Shields & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 635,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 1.94M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.36 million, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 27/05/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. @JeffFlake (R-Ariz.) tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd: “A lot of us have been skeptical that…; 21/05/2018 – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox to Form New Group to Sell National Advanced Advertising Solutions; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – COMCAST AND SKY UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, NO LATER THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER EFFECTIVE DATE, SKY SHALL ESTABLISH “EDITORIAL BOARD” FOR SKY NEWS; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 06/04/2018 – Comcast Teams Up With Chicago Cubs On Multi-Year Technology And Marketing Partnership; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST, CHARTER TO DEVELOP SYSTEMS TO SUPPORT MOBILE SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – Hohn urged Fox’s Rupert Murdoch in a letter “to immediately engage” with Comcast; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 9,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 42,017 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, down from 51,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Caprock Grp Inc reported 0.2% stake. Van Eck Corp has invested 0.3% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). West Family Investments invested in 1.2% or 120,000 shares. Frontier Investment Mngmt Company invested in 1.49% or 599,622 shares. Spinnaker stated it has 103,527 shares. 41,772 were accumulated by Amg Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company. 37,231 are held by Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc. Sageworth Tru Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 69,216 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.22% or 171,946 shares. Accredited Investors accumulated 5,644 shares. Sheffield Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 72,500 shares or 6.63% of all its holdings. Palestra Limited Co reported 3.16 million shares. Beacon Fin stated it has 14,572 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANTM) by 106,160 shares to 10,600 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 58,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,530 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 2,200 shares to 30,099 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75 billion for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

