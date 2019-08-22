Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Declined; Craft Brew Alliance (Call) (BREW) Valuation Rose While Marcato Capital Management LP Has Raised Stake by $1.21 Million

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 47.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 69,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 76,885 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 146,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 3.75 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST AND CHARTER WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN THEIR OWN RELATIONSHIPS WITH DEVICE MANUFACTURERS; 18/04/2018 – More Than 40 Boys & Girls Clubs Nationwide To Benefit From 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 08/05/2018 – On Monday, CNBC reported Comcast would make a bid for Fox if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN PANDORA MEDIA; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Is Comcast Going to Crash Dinsey’s Deal With Fox?: DealBook Briefing; 08/05/2018 – DISH – CHAIRMAN ERGEN SAYS COMCAST SEEING VALUE IN CONTENT, STUDIOS, DISTRIBUTION IN UK ‘PROBABLY A POSITIVE SIGN’ FOR INDUSTRY – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 27/04/2018 – The Takeaway: The Tech Company Comcast Should Buy Instead of Sky; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) (BREW) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 92,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 290,705 shares traded or 170.14% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 57,420 were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Co holds 16,000 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 855 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited has invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Glenmede Tru Com Na has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 8,305 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 16,374 shares. Raymond James Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 19,692 shares. 2,664 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 42,025 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 44,807 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Lc has 0% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 500 shares. Amer has invested 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Blackrock holds 675,642 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47B and $644.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 429,000 shares to 167,000 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 229,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,443 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibis Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 76,885 shares or 18.23% of its portfolio. 176,320 are held by Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management. Aviva Public Limited Company invested 0.68% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mufg Americas Corp invested 0.69% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Stifel Fin accumulated 2.49 million shares. Ballentine Lc invested in 0.05% or 25,764 shares. 378,566 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Moreover, Financial Counselors has 0.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 36,540 shares. Camarda Fincl Lc holds 3,331 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 25,000 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney &, a New York-based fund reported 236,125 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.86% or 32.93M shares. Palouse Cap Mngmt accumulated 58,987 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Duncker Streett Incorporated holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 96,689 shares. Toth Advisory Corp holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio.