Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Howe & Rusling Lowered Its Holding by $2.21 Million; Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Decreased Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) Stake by $700,000 as Share Value Rose

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67 million, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cresud S A C I F Y A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.62M market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 59,430 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 52,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 301,310 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.74 million, down from 353,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 15.79M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is said to include $2.5 billion break-up fee in Fox bid; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY SHR $0.66; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; QTRLY REV $22.79 BLN, UP 10.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn cash bid for Sky; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 25/04/2018 – SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $377.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 30,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iconix Brand leads consumer gainers; Fossil Group and Adecoagro among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cresud SACIF y A (CRESY) CEO Alejandro Elsztain on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.78 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $578.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 6,352 shares to 188,378 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 234,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Reasons Comcast’s Peacock Could Be Dead on Arrival – Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NBCU sets ‘Peacock’ streaming service for April launch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Comcast Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Looks Like a Buy for Value Investors – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast unveils new 150,000-square-foot support center in Delaware (Photos) – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

