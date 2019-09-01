Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Hartford Financial Management Has Upped Its Holding by $528,606 as Market Valuation Declined; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Upped Its Holding in Visa (Put) (V) by $24.57 Million as Market Value Rose

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 43.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 13,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 44,894 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 31,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $5.5B; 23/03/2018 – Latest Commentary: Comcast is in talks with 21st Century Fox about buying major assets, sources say -; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is 16% Premium to 21CF Offer of GBP10.75 for Each Sky Share; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts […]; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC – RESPONSE TO ALL-CASH OFFER BY COMCAST

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (V) by 525% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 157,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 187,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.29 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB) by 35,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $6.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (Put) (NYSE:IBM) by 165,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

