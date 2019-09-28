Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Guardian Investment Management Trimmed Position by $336,000; Shareholder Ledyard National Bank Boosted Ebay (EBAY) Holding

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 132,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, down from 140,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Comcast races to secure regulatory, political approval for Sky deal; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMCAST MEDIA 360 WILL FORM FOUNDATION OF NEW DIVISION; 26/04/2018 – Comcast, Elliott and Takeda test government’s taste for M&A; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT HAS SOLD OUT OF COMCAST CORP. AND BOUGHT A STAKE IN RUPERT MURDOCH’S 21ST CENTURY FOX INC – BLOOMBERG CITING; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WILL BE GOVERNED BY A FOUR-PERSON BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WITH TWO DIRECTORS REPRESENTING EACH OF COMCAST AND CHARTER; 07/03/2018 – Comcast and National Public Radio to Launch NPR One App on Xfinity X1

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 8,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 178,455 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05M, up from 169,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 7.25M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $747.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11,774 shares to 60,308 shares, valued at $10.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLF) by 12,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,542 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 492,705 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation has 366,454 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Da Davidson Communications owns 65,530 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Alliancebernstein LP reported 1.74M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Victory Mgmt reported 405,731 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 37,726 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Arvest Bancorp Trust Division reported 0.78% stake. F&V Cap Management Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 142,995 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Scotia holds 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 31,090 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 7.10 million shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Churchill Corp reported 212,956 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP stated it has 52,214 shares. California-based Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Motco has 152,825 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation reported 629,113 shares. 15,524 are held by Appleton Prtn Ma. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 0.72% or 2.47 million shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 645,963 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.75% stake. Guardian Investment stated it has 132,972 shares or 4.89% of all its holdings. 103,105 are owned by Leavell Invest Mgmt Inc. Everett Harris & Co Ca reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 3,116 shares. Bbt Ltd Co has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.34% or 1.26 million shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.74 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45M and $114.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 47,937 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.