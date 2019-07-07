Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Grisanti Capital Management Trimmed Stake; Roumell Asset Management Decreased Its Liquidity Services (LQDT) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 59.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 218,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 145,923 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, down from 364,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 7.45 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £7 BLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 26/04/2018 – NBC’s Tom Brokaw denies allegation of sexual impropriety in 1990s -reports; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Did Not Agree to Offer a Breakup Fee to Fox – Filing; 25/04/2018 – Comcast submitted a 22 billion pound ($31 billion) offer for pay-TV group Sky on Wednesday,; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO HAVE SAFEGUARDS ON SKY NEWS’ EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE; 29/05/2018 – NBC News PR: .@DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Andrea Constand breaks her thirteen-year silence on Bill Cosby in a sit-down interview; 25/04/2018 – Sky pulls support for Murdoch bid as Comcast confirms offer; 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of lndirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 401,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 481,257 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, down from 883,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.00M market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.15. About 29,183 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has risen 13.33% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $75,092 activity.

More notable recent Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Old Taylor County Hospital is Up for Auction – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ninety-Nine Rare and Upgraded Military-Issue Humvees Up for Auction – GlobeNewswire” published on November 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Liquidity Services Stock Popped Today – The Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Liquidity Services Acquires Machinio, a Leading Global Platform for Used Equipment Listings – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Liquidity Services Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 98,107 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 22,571 shares. Robotti Robert holds 0.03% or 11,475 shares. Regions Fincl holds 123 shares. Northern holds 357,801 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 8,981 shares. Harber Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 639,343 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Parametric Port Limited Liability has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.01% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). North Star Invest Corp reported 1,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 61,203 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp owns 660,677 shares.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 794,040 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Liquidity Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. Another trade for 275,746 shares valued at $10.21M was sold by COHEN DAVID L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 1.88 million shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru holds 1.33% or 71,759 shares in its portfolio. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 113,021 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.49% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Stanley holds 0.31% or 31,945 shares in its portfolio. Intll owns 2.03% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 118.34M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 2.13M shares. Moreover, Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc has 0.03% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 7,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs holds 0.61% or 1.82 million shares in its portfolio. 26,967 were accumulated by Albert D Mason Inc. First Eagle Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.74% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Korea Inv Corporation invested in 0.8% or 4.46 million shares. 1.26 million are held by Personal Capital Advsrs. Beck Capital Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,850 shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 14.43 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.