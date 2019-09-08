Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Greystone Managed Investments Has Increased Its Stake; Sensato Investors Lowered Stake in Netease (NTES) by $1.83 Million

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 9,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 291,269 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, up from 281,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT $500 MILLION IN COST SYNERGIES WITH SKY DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING COMPOSITION TO CONTINUE SHIFT TOWARDS CONNECTIVITY-DRIVEN BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING – EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST AND CHARTER WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN THEIR OWN RELATIONSHIPS WITH DEVICE MANUFACTURERS; 18/04/2018 – NBC News PR: Sunday @DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Bela and Martha Karolyi Break Their Silence with @SavannahGuthrie in “Silent No

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 11.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc analyzed 7,600 shares as the company's stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 56,100 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, down from 63,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $33.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $7.75 during the last trading session, reaching $278.81. About 1.18M shares traded or 75.52% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500.

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stmicroelectronics N V (NYSE:STM) by 215,800 shares to 509,501 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 255,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS).

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Alibaba (BABA) to Buy NetEase’s (NTES) Kaola For $2 Billion in Cash – Bloomberg, Citing Caixin – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alibaba Stock Well-Positioned to Benefit From Chinaâ€™s Consumption Boom – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,948.56 down -54.25 points – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NetEase Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for NTES – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Xunlei: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $281.69M for 29.79 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 10,918 shares to 281,846 shares, valued at $13.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,660 shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.