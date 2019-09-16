Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Findlay Park Partners Llp Raised Its Stake by $33.60 Million as Share Value Declined; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Increases Position in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION)

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 11.20M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $473.56 million, up from 10.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.97. About 7.75M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 17/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Industry-Leading Companies Including Comcast, Fing, Google, Inte; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts […]; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Bid Would Create `Huge Behemoth’ With $170 Billion Debt; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 30/05/2018 – The Fox board also recommended backing the deal but said that it was aware of Comcast’s moves to make an offer for certain assets of the company

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 321,896 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.80 million, up from 298,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 816,252 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $244.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 19,204 shares to 444,939 shares, valued at $16.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 82,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,375 shares, and cut its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 550,000 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora owns 49,455 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. 20,000 are owned by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Atria Limited Liability reported 441,638 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Tru holds 848 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 473,285 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Llc owns 5,671 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 3.15 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. 137,500 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Aviva Public Limited accumulated 104,620 shares. The Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Partners Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.44% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Federated Invsts Pa reported 6,569 shares.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Mortgage Banking Income Aid Zions (ZION) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This is Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zions (ZION) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Elevated Costs, Risky Loans Hurt Zions (ZION): Time to Sell? – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Commit To Purchase Zions Bancorporation At $35, Earn 5.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 743,332 shares to 412,668 shares, valued at $71.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 165,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.46M shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).