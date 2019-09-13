Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Brinker Capital Raised Holding; Williams Sonoma (WSM) Holding Held by Syntal Capital Partners Llc

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 33,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 181,302 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67M, up from 147,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 15.17M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is said to include $2.5 billion break-up fee in Fox bid; 25/04/2018 – Statement from 21st Century Fox regarding offer announcement made by Comcast Corporation for Sky Plc; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Comcast website bug leaks Xfinity customer data – ZDNet; 25/04/2018 – Comcast piles pressure on Fox with Sky bid; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SKY ALSO INTENDS TO GIVE SAME POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS CONDITIONAL UPON COMCAST OFFER BECOMING WHOLLY UNCONDITIONAL; 25/04/2018 – Comcast internet subscriber growth tops video losses; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Comcast’s A3 Debt Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 2916.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 201,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 208,381 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.54M, up from 6,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $67.26. About 1.08 million shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 10/05/2018 – WEST ELM AND POTTERY BARN KIDS LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE NEW NURSERY COLLECTION; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Adj EPS $1.68; 13/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber on working her way to the top and bringing others with her; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 11/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA AND WILLIAMS SONOMA HOME LAUNCH NEW SUMMER COLLECTION WITH AERIN LAUDER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 60C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold WSM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 25,632 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 53,485 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Next Fincl Group Inc owns 2,548 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 39,499 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 5,916 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.01% or 14,878 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Comerica Bankshares has 0.03% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 46,789 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability reported 180,434 shares stake. Jane Street Group Incorporated stated it has 27,852 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Ks stated it has 34,590 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 53,800 shares.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 12,518 shares to 16,183 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wingstop Inc by 4,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,209 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 26,303 shares to 86,645 shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,006 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).