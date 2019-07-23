Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Act Ii Management LP Raised Position; Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Holding Held by Orleans Capital Management Corp

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 3,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 9,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $117.24. About 900,268 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $44.37. About 12.28 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT $500 MILLION IN COST SYNERGIES WITH SKY DEAL; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST AND CHARTER WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN THEIR OWN RELATIONSHIPS WITH DEVICE MANUFACTURERS; 30/05/2018 – Comcast’s Xfinity X1 Customers Can Order Tickets for ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ From Their Remote While Watching Trailer; 21/03/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: NBC News identifying suspect as Mark Anthony Conditt #AustinBombings; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast; 02/05/2018 – NBC News PR: .@DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Meek Mill speaks to @LesterHoltNBC in his first in-depth interview since his; 15/03/2018 – C-SPAN to Visit Salem and Portland on March 21-23 in Partnership with Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offers GBP12.50 in Cash/Share for Sky; 09/03/2018 – Sharenet: Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 08/05/2018 – DISH – CHAIRMAN ERGEN SAYS COMCAST SEEING VALUE IN CONTENT, STUDIOS, DISTRIBUTION IN UK ‘PROBABLY A POSITIVE SIGN’ FOR INDUSTRY – CONF CALL

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Democratic debate draws surprise 15.3M TV viewers – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Comcast Stock Sails to Record High After Latest Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWD, CMCSA, NEE, GE – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VYM, JNJ, T, CMCSA: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NBC producing news shows for Quibi mobile TV service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 440,691 shares. Intact Investment Management reported 0.39% stake. Kings Point Mngmt has 123,309 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Wms Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 9,993 were accumulated by Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 5.25M shares. Moreover, Salem Invest Counselors has 0.14% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 37,964 shares. Rmb Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Allen Llc holds 5.13% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 4.10M shares. United Kingdom-based Veritas Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 7.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Madison Invest Holdings Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 822,062 shares. State Street accumulated 171.71 million shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0.24% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Burney reported 273,506 shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0.13% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $120.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 10,000 shares to 90,310 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity. COHEN DAVID L had sold 275,746 shares worth $10.21 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Lc has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,022 shares. Westpac invested 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 463 shares. Telemus Capital Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 0.64% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 573,157 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al invested in 0.56% or 705,711 shares. 277,524 are held by Epoch Ptnrs. The New York-based Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Co New York has invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Scotia Capital has 135,199 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Blackrock has 0.14% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Kbc Group Nv owns 0.21% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 250,155 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,101 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mcf Advisors Lc has 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 168,611 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Arrow Corp has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).