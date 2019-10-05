Comcast New Class A (CMCSA) Holder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Increased Holding by $842,058; Quanta Svcs (PWR) Share Price Declined While Sir Capital Management LP Lifted by $5.42 Million Its Holding

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 596.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 142,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 166,646 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36 million, up from 23,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 654,212 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Class A (CMCSA) by 346.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 20,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 25,828 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 5,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 12.54 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 19/04/2018 – DJ Comcast Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCSA); 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 22/03/2018 – Four senior UK politicians urge regulator to block Murdoch-Sky deal; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING SUPERIOR ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY FOX; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Trump doc says Trump bodyguard, lawyer ‘raided’ his office, took medical files

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd has 1.74% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 10.79M shares. Driehaus Lc invested in 8,765 shares. Findlay Park Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 4.23% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hardman Johnston Limited Com invested in 1.39% or 742,532 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 43,914 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.24% or 13.95M shares. 1.92 million were accumulated by Spf Beheer Bv. Mawer Invest has 6.69M shares. Monetta Financial Service reported 27,500 shares. Rnc Ltd Liability reported 89,033 shares. Exchange Capital reported 123,849 shares. Harvey Mgmt has 55,300 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 2.20 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. Allen Ops Llc has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.31% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $282.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,492 shares to 30,728 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 7,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,060 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 44,419 shares to 374,600 shares, valued at $10.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 200,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,010 shares, and cut its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).