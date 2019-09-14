Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Shareholder Gardner Russo & Gardner Cut Its Holding by $9.77 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Msa Safety (MSA) Market Value Declined, Holder Cookson Peirce & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $745,500

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 232,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 6.05 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $256.00 million, down from 6.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 9.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for Seniors, Parents and Children; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Comcast; 02/05/2018 – NBC News PR: .@DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Meek Mill speaks to @LesterHoltNBC in his first in-depth interview since his; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Clears U.K. Public Interest Hurdle in Bid for Sky (Video); 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Booking, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Comcast could take on significant debt in a deal for the Fox assets, sources say; 21/05/2018 – SKY NOTES U.K. GOVT ANNOUNCEMENT ON OFFER FROM COMCAST; 09/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST OFFERS GBP12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (MSA) by 49.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 7,130 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $751,000, down from 14,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Msa Safety Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 102,486 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy Institutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 16/04/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT CO AIV.N – DRANOFF PROPERTIES WILL SELL AIMCO ITS APARTMENT COMMUNITY HOLDINGS IN PHILADELPHIA MSA FOR $445 MLN; 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – 4 NEW MSA WITH MAJOR UTILITY CUSTOMERS WITH A 3-YEAR ANTICIPATED VALUE OF ABOUT $63 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department lnstructor’s Conference; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Net $32.4M; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 35C/SHR, BDVD EST. 37C; 09/04/2018 – Two Leading Australia Fire Brigades Invest in New MSA Breathing Equipment; 15/05/2018 – MSA BOARD ELECTS NISHAN J. VARTANIAN CEO OF MSA SAFETY; WILLIAM; 13/03/2018 QSFP-DD MSA to release QSFP-DD Thermal White Paper During OFC 2018; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 15.42 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Liability invested in 646,747 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Auxier Asset holds 0.89% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 106,106 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 4,970 shares. Rmb Cap reported 0.05% stake. Lakewood Capital Management Lp invested in 7.42% or 5.76M shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Us Bank & Trust De invested in 2.34M shares or 0.28% of the stock. The Nebraska-based Cwm Llc has invested 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Qs Investors Limited Liability Company reported 258,388 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Scotland Public Limited Co invested 0.6% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mirador Cap Partners Lp owns 0.15% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 7,214 shares. Fayez Sarofim & accumulated 7.68 million shares. Livingston Gp Inc Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 0.47% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Blume Capital Management has 4.26% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Montecito Bankshares & owns 5,229 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc, which manages about $10.72 billion and $13.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 102,215 shares to 195,534 shares, valued at $211.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11,510 shares to 13,915 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Woodward Governor Co (NASDAQ:WWD) by 42,741 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX).

