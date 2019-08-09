Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Shareholder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Increased Its Holding; As Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) Stock Rose, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Boosted Holding by $511,200

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 621.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 56,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 66,064 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 9,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.86. About 6.53 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Formalizes Sky Bid in Challenge to Rupert Murdoch’s Fox; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Booking, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DSL Reports: Comcast to Get Much Larger With Latest $30 Billion Megadeal; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards — Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud Service; 19/04/2018 – Comcast is teaming up with Independence Health Group to launch a new consumer-oriented health-care technology platform; 25/04/2018 – Holly Menino: #BREAKING: US media company Comcast launches $30 billion bid for Sky in move that threatens rival Murdoch bid; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is Pre-Conditional; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT ACQUISITION WILL COMPLETE BEFORE END OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Accelerated Vesting of Comcast Warrant; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been focusing on its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) by 305.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 63,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The institutional investor held 84,823 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, up from 20,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.54% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 6.67 million shares traded or 1189.46% up from the average. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Launches Wesco 2020 — Building the Future; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 12,836 shares to 65,026 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,579 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Index (EFA).

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Coal Inc by 80,787 shares to 100,917 shares, valued at $9.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Grid Tranco Plc by 68,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,900 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

