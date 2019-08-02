Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Lifted Its Position by $14.87 Million as Stock Value Declined; Intelsat S A (I) Holder Discovery Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $6.14 Million as Share Value Rose

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 65.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 381,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 966,421 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.64M, up from 585,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.76. About 12.82 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY SHR $0.66; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; QTRLY REV $22.79 BLN, UP 10.7 PCT; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Adds Aetna, Exits Amazon, Buys More Comcast: 13F; 08/05/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to rule on Comcast, sky deal by June 15; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation after Comcast makes offer; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q OPER CASH FLOW $5.5B; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY STATEMENT ON COMCAST ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SKY; 14/05/2018 – Comcast Cable Communications, LLC vs Rovi Guides, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/14/2018; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been focusing on its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws recommendation for Fox bid after higher Comcast offer

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 409,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 6.10 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.51 million, down from 6.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 842,762 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 412,113 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $15.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 74,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI).

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 38,355 shares to 436,160 shares, valued at $52.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 27,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,925 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

