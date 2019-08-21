Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Share Price Declined While Orrstown Financial Services Increased Its Holding; Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding Held by Uss Investment Management Ltd

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 7886.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 15,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 16,052 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, up from 201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 15.76 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be All Cash; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Comcast’s A3 Debt Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Share Repurchases $1.5B; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 03/04/2018 – Comcast Expands Its Gigabit Internet Service Across Florida; 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages’ of preparing Fox bid

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 82,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.19M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.65B market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $185.44. About 2.30 million shares traded or 10.63% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 770,172 shares to 1.97 million shares, valued at $98.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 2,712 shares. Sandler Cap Mgmt holds 0.69% or 48,920 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 268 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Orrstown Fin Services Incorporated has 780 shares. Bancorp has 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Parsons Capital Inc Ri stated it has 4,318 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Windward Cap Mgmt Ca holds 2,149 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested in 0.14% or 38,314 shares. Sunbelt owns 2,971 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 13,527 are held by Court Place Advisors Limited Company. 22,500 were reported by Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bath Savings Trust owns 2,110 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

