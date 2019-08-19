Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Position Held by Timucuan Asset Management Inc; Montag & Caldwell Raised Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stake by $8.06 Million; Valuation Declined

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 8,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.00 million, up from 3.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 14.58 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 01/05/2018 – Comcast to Participate in MoffettNathanson Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS REV $13.52 BLN, UP 3.6 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been focusing on its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings; 07/03/2018 – Comcast and National Public Radio to Launch NPR One App on Xfinity X1; 16/04/2018 – Xfinity Communities Property Manager and Resident Portals Streamline the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Rev $22.8B; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – THROUGHOUT PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS FROM EFFECTIVE DATE, COMCAST UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, AND SKY UNDERTAKES, SKY SHALL MAINTAIN UK HQ IN OSTERLEY

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 51,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 270,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.87M, up from 219,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 5.34M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Research Management reported 105,860 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 13,515 shares. Northeast Invest Management has 8,335 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 102,772 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Kcm Advisors Limited reported 26,238 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Llc invested in 0.81% or 51,281 shares. First American Bancorp invested 0.32% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Clean Yield Grp has 0.01% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 163,405 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 0.79% stake. 78,164 were accumulated by Martingale Asset L P. Iowa Financial Bank invested in 1.03% or 56,370 shares. Tcw Grp invested in 1.52% or 3.96 million shares. Factory Mutual Insur Communications holds 1.32% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 2.76M shares. City reported 6,828 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Limited Liability stated it has 0.29% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 53,300 are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 14,209 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.4% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hengehold Cap Mngmt owns 2,200 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Company invested in 4,306 shares. Advsr Lc stated it has 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tirschwell And Loewy invested in 75,200 shares. New York-based Howe And Rusling Inc has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 1,256 were accumulated by First Manhattan. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,688 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Homrich & Berg holds 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,667 shares. Sit Investment Associate Incorporated holds 0.22% or 44,840 shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc holds 109,527 shares.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 20,262 shares to 204,922 shares, valued at $40.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Information (NYSE:FIS) by 48,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 551,717 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).