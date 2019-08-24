Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Holding Upped by Palladium Partners Llc; Rockshelter Capital Management Trimmed Stake in General Motors (GM) by $579,013

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 9,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 377,209 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.08 million, up from 368,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 13.64 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 16/04/2018 – Xfinity Communities Property Manager and Resident Portals Streamline the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 4th Update; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 16/05/2018 – U.K. Investors Buy Tal Education, VIX ETF; Sell Comcast: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Fox hunting Comcast’s bold bid […]; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CO, CHARTER FORMED 50/50 OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP FOR DEVELOPMENT & DESIGN OF BACKEND SYSTEMS SUPPORTING CERTAIN OF COS’ MOBILE SERVICE; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT HAS SOLD OUT OF COMCAST CORP. AND BOUGHT A STAKE IN RUPERT MURDOCH’S 21ST CENTURY FOX INC – BLOOMBERG CITING; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Motors (GM) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 15,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 272,148 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 287,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Motors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 7.23 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 28/03/2018 – GM Regains Perch as Most Valuable U.S. Carmaker Amid Tesla Slide; 11/05/2018 – GM KOREA PLAN INCL $2.8B INVESTMENT IN 2 NEW VEHICLE PROGRAMS; 07/03/2018 – GM will increase production of the Chevrolet Bolt later this year at its Orion Assembly plant near Detroit to meet growing global demand for the all-electric model; 18/04/2018 – General Motors replaces Cadillac boss with GM Canada chief; 13/04/2018 – GM cuts several hundred jobs at Ohio plant as car sales continue to slide; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GM may raise investment plan for South Korean unit; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s GEAC orders more field trials of GM mustard to check impact on honey bees – Business Standard; 13/04/2018 – GM sticks to April 20 deadline for Korea restructuring, unit logs $1 bln loss; 07/03/2018 – Tariffs on metals will only have a small impact on GM’s business, which the company can offset, said CEO Mary Barra

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Intrm Tr Crp Etf (CIU) by 39,403 shares to 27,018 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO) by 11,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,839 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 7,932 shares. Northern Corp reported 53.86 million shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Limited Liability Co holds 120,240 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Ltd Company holds 1.52% or 117,171 shares in its portfolio. Parthenon Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 7,682 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 14,241 shares. Mediatel Prtn reported 5.82M shares or 88.81% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc invested in 398,424 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel has 68,350 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore And Il reported 6,750 shares. Zeke Limited Liability Co has 1.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Denali reported 1.31% stake. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 23,028 shares. Holderness Invests Co stated it has 33,930 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 384 shares.

