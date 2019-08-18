Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Holding Lifted by Williams Jones & Associates Llc; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) as Market Valuation Rose

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 1.61 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 116,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.37 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 8.89M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/04/2018 – COMCAST-CHARTER REPORT MOBILE OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 06/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Economic adviser Gary Cohn will resign from the Trump administration, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.…; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City lnnovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Clears U.K. Public Interest Hurdle in Bid for Sky (Video); 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT 25-DAY PHASE 1 ANTITRUST REVIEW FOR SKY; 22/05/2018 – EPIX to Launch on Comcast June 13th

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Invest Gru Lc stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management invested in 23,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 328,267 are held by Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs. Stearns holds 0.04% or 1,949 shares. Regal Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.42% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Weatherly Asset LP reported 82,709 shares stake. M&R Cap Management accumulated 401 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Financial In invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Alethea Mgmt Limited Company invested in 6,300 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Communications Of Virginia Va reported 1.39% stake. Moreover, Burney has 0.04% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Endurance Wealth Mngmt accumulated 125 shares or 0% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability reported 0.17% stake.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63M for 26.12 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $239.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,592 shares to 29,541 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 10,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,568 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Svc Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).